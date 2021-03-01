Tahir Raj Bhasin Calls Ranveer Singh A Thunderbolt; Says He Compels Others To Up Their Game

Ranveer Singh's 83 co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin couldn't stop singing praises of him, and is totally smitten by his energy. Tahir, who has stepped into the shoes of cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the film, spoke to a leading daily and shared his experience about working with the Lootera actor.

Tahir said that portraying the role of a living legend is a massive challenge, and there's a lot of pressure on him to do well. He further asserted that he did all the research before commencing the shoot.

"As far as Ranveer is concerned, when he is in the same room as you, he's like a thunderbolt... a live wire, who compels you to up your game. There's this energy he exudes the moment he walks into a room," said the Mardaani actor.

He further added that before 83, he had only seen Ranveer's interviews and seen him at YRF studio, but he got to know him better during this film shoot.

"A lot of people ask me whether he is really like that. All that energy, is that real? I feel it's genuine. He commits to a part 110 per cent. When you have a guy like him playing the captain, it compels you to do better as well, and it shows. It helps the entire unit," said Tahir.

Tahir is gung-ho about 83 release, as in the film audiences would get to witness Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar's dynamics on-screen.

Speaking about the same, he shared with the leading daily, "It was particularly thrilling for me because there was that Sunil Gavaskar-Kapil Dev dynamic. Gavaskar was the skipper before Kapil Dev. We had to feed off each other's energy to get that dynamic right."

For the unversed, the Kabir khan directorial will hit the theatres ‪on June 4, 2021.‬

