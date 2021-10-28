Tahir Raj Bhasin On 83 Getting A Christmas Release: It Can Turn Theatres Into Cricket Stadiums

Tahir
Raj
Bhasin
can't
keep
calm
now
that
83
has
a
release
date
with
Maharashtra
government
giving
a
green
signal
for
theatres
to
stay
open.
The
Ranveer
Singh-starrer
directed
by
Kabir
Khan
has
booked
a
solo
release
date
of
December
24
-
the
big
Christmas
and
New
Year
period
that
only
the
biggest
of
the
biggest
releases
manage
to
secure.
The
actor,
who
plays
the
role
of
legendary
Indian
batsman
Sunil
Gavaskar
in
83,
says,
"I
can't
wait
for
83
to
open
in
cinemas
and
what
a
release
day
it
has
booked!
It's
befitting
the
hype
around
the
film
because
83
can
turn
theatres
into
cricket
stadiums
where
we
root
and
chant
for
India."
He
adds,
"It's
a
film
about
how
underdog
India
went
on
to
become
world
champions,
a
milestone
global
moment
not
just
in
our
cricketing
history
but
also
for
every
Indian
living
in
any
part
of
the
world!"
The
Chhichore
actor
further
states,
"Having
a
release
during
a
holiday
period
will
give
us
the
audience
a
film
of
this
scale
deserves.
83
is
Kabir
sir's
labour
of
love
and
passion
for
the
Indian
cricket
team
that
mesmerized
the
world
through
sheer
grit."
Tahir
will
also
be
seen
in
Looop
Lapeta
as
a
romantic
lead
opposite
Taapsee
Pannu
and
in
Yeh
Kaali
Kaali
Ankhein,
in
which
he
has
been
paired
with
Shweta
Tripathi.