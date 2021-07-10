Tahir Raj Bhasin Praises Sunil Gavaskar On His Birthday; Says 'I Can't Wait For Him To See 83'

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama 83. On the batting maestro's 72nd birthday today (July 10, 2021), the Chhichhore actor said that he is eager to get the ace cricketer's feedback on his performance in the movie.

Speaking about the legend, Tahir said, "I can't wait for Sunil Gavaskar to see 83 and watch my performance in the film. It's a huge honour to play a legend like him on screen and I hope I have done enough."

Tahir said that he is nervous about him seeing him essaying his role in the film, adding that by playing him on screen, he has paid tribute to Gavaskar and his contribution to Indian cricket.

"I'm excited as well as nervous because I want to see his reaction while being next to him," the actor quoted as saying. Tahir further was all praise for the birthday boy and added, "Sunil Gavaskar is not just an icon, he is an institution and my on-screen act is a huge salute to everything that he has done for our country and Indian cricket."

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Tahir had opened up on playing Sunil Gavaskar in 83 and shared, "I had to play cricket not like how Tahir would. I had to play like how Gavaskar would which is a big change in my cricket form. So, there has been a lot of stress on how one would walk on the field, hold the bat because there are two things in India which everyone loves and is an expert on- films and cricket. 83 is a combination of both. So, there is pressure but at the same time, there's excitement that I am doing something and am a part of a project that everyone is looking forward to watch."

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 has an ensemble cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jiiva, Adinath Kothare, Jatin Sarna, Boman Irani and Pankaj Tripathi.