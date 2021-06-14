Tahir Raj Bhasin Remembers Sushant As A Self-Made Star; 'He Was Such A Great Motivating Force For Us All'

Tahir Raj Bhasin shared screen space with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 campus drama Chhichhore. The film was a huge success at the box office and even bagged a National Award this year.

On Sushant's first death anniversary today (June 14, 2021), his Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin recalled his fond memories of working with the late actor in a tete-a-tete with Indian Express.

Sharing his experience of working with Sushant on this film, Tahir called him as an intelligent co-star and remembered him as a very focused actor. "I remember Sushant being a very focused actor and also the most intelligent co-star I've ever worked with. He really believed that an artiste is remembered for their work, and that was the most positive aspect about him. He was so much more than the movies that he was a part of, he was an intellectual and had diverse interests, he was constantly working on self-growth. And it really showed in the fact that he was a self-made star, and such a great motivating force for us all," he told the leading daily.

Before Chhichhore, Tahir had essayed a small role in Sushant's Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che. Speaking about the same, the Looop Lapeta actor said that he feels great that he was able to share his journey with "someone who had achieved more in one life time than most people achieve in three lifetimes".

Indian Express quoted Tahir as saying, "Something about Sushant that really stood out for me was that how generous he was with praise. I had done a small role in Kai Po Che, his debut feature film. It was nostalgic for the both of us to watch that little clip together. From there, we played brothers-buddies in this film. He had such a spectacular journey - from dancing in a troop, then to TV and films. It was great to be able to share my journey with someone who had achieved more in one life time than most people achieve in three lifetimes."

Further speaking about Chhichhore's National Award win, the Mardaani actor called it a bittersweet news as they all wished that Sushant was with them when they celebrated the big win. He also called Chhichhore's success a "vaidation of Sushant's last film choice".

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in key roles.