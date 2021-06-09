Tahir Raj Bhasin Reveals He Was Rejected 250-300 Times In Auditions Before He Bagged Mardaani!

Tahir Raj Bhasin made his Bollywood debut with Rani Mukerji's 2014 film Mardaani in which he essayed the role of the main antagonist. In a recent radio interview, the actor opened up on facing numerous rejections in auditions before bagging his big break in the Hindi film industry.

The Chhichhore actor said that he landed in Mumbai with big dreams but soon realized the harsh reality about the city. Tahir said that he anticipated that he would bag a Dharma or a Yash Raj film within a week of his arrival in the Maximum city.

While speaking with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, the actor revealed, "I had actually come with a big dream, that I'd come to Bombay and bag a Yash Raj or Dharma film in a week. But the reality of Bombay you only find out when you get here. It takes you three months to find a house here, roles are another thing altogether."

In the same podcast, Tahir also recalled facing rejection in auditions before bagging his debut film. Tahir told Siddharth Kanan, "It took me around four years before that audition for Mardaani came along. Every audition in which I was rejected contributed in some way to the audition that I gave for Mardaani. I have been anywhere between rejected 250-300 times, in total, including ads, films, everything."

Tahir's negative role in Mardaani was well-appreciated by the critics and the audience. The actor went on to star in movies like John Abraham's Force 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto and Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore.

Currently, Tahir is awaiting the release of his upcoming project, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83. Earlier in chat with Hindustan Times, the actor had said that he is confident that director Kabir Khan has a winner on his hands with this sports biopic.

Besides 83, Tahir Raj Bhasin's other films in the pipeline include Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta, Sonakshi Sinha's Bulbul Tarang and Shweta Tripathi's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.