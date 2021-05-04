Tahira Kashyap Asks Everyone To Send A Silent Prayer Amidst COVID-19 Second Wave, Shares A Heartfelt Video

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and director Tahira Kashyap asked her fans and followers to send a silent prayer amidst the ongoing COVID-19 second wave. She took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming video. The director also shared her own disturbed state of mind in the video.

Talking about the same, Tahira could be seen saying how she comes across social media captions like 'Felt Cute, Might Delete It Later.' She says that this is her state of mind except she is not feeling cute at all. The writer says that she has been experiencing feelings of frustration, despair, anger and has also been having frequent meltdowns as well as breakdowns. Take a look at the video.

However, she adds that these emotions of hers never make it to her social media account but today she wants to share it and will not be going to delete this video. The Pinni director stated that she is sorry for what everyone is going through amidst the COVID-19 second wave. But she added that she will never be able to understand the pain that others have been experiencing nor will the others understand her turmoil. She said everyone is going through physical and mental pain that will not be easy to compare.

Tahira added that the country has already lost many COVID-19 soldiers. She then urged everyone to share a silent prayer along with a heart to share and some compassion. The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman author further added that everyone has the right to be angry and voice out their opinion as there is no humanity in being delusional. However, she urged her followers to take out some time to pray for those who are battling this second wave.

Celebrities like Neelam Soni Kothari, Shama Sikander and Mukti Mohan gave out some love to Tahira in the comment section. She captioned the post stating, "Feeling vulnerable... let's stick together" along with a heartbreak and a prayer emoji. Tahira has also been sharing some information and contact details of COVID-19 resources on her social media.

Earlier she took to her social media account to share that she and her husband Ayushmann Khurrana have donated to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund amidst the COVID-19 second wave crisis. She had mentioned on the post that this is the time when people should come together as a community and care for each other. Tahira Kashyap also stated how the pandemic is asking for people to show resilience, fortitude and mutual support.