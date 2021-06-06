Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Expresses Reverence For The Pride List, Hopes For Better Acceptance For LGBT Community

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to her social media applauding Variety's 2021 Power of Pride List celebrating Pride Month. Admiring the celebration of individuality and uniqueness, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana wished our country as a society reaches that level of acceptance soon.

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is also an influencer making her voice heard on the varied contemporary issues prevailing in our society.

In an Instagram story, Tahira shared her opinion on social media saying, ""How wonderful, liberating and truly rewarding! To be able to live in your skin, which is unique to you and being accepted wholly let's you achieve your highest potential! All them are achievers and all of them are unique! Wish our country reaches this level of acceptance ❤️".

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been eloquently supporting women empowerment and has also been an advocate for self love and acceptance. Using her power of words and content creation, Tahira's work reflects her thoughts which has gained acceptance and love from all quarters.