Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Shares Her Handloom Story Of Love And Faith; See Post

Known for her heartfelt, candid and striking style of storytelling, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been an inspirational force on social media. Narrating yet another incident, depicting the importance of love, hope and belief, Tahira shares her handloom story.

With throwback pictures from 2018, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took a look back at her chemotherapy days saying, "This is from 1 December 2018. I was done with 10 chemotherapy sessions. Used some spray and powder to cover the areas from where I was losing hair. But did I want to shy away from the world? Nope! Love from family and friends and most importantly my faith in my practice lead me to believe and know that this version of myself is beautiful too. This is my #handloom story."

Emerging as the source of inspiration for strength and positivity, Tahira has carved a niche for herself amongst the audience with her diverse work.

Having authored four books earlier, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana recently announced her fifth book. Winning the internet currently with her short film 'Quaranteen Crush', Tahira is also prepping for her upcoming film, pictures from the recce created anticipation just a few days ago.

Quirky, candid and relatable, Tahira's style of writing has always found a way in everyone's heart.