tahira-kashyap-says-she-has-big-problem-with-gender-disparity-and-she-wants-it-to-be-addressed

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, writer-turned-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap said that has a big problem with gender disparity and she wants the issue to be addressed so that, lesser women suffer because of the same.

She told Hindustan Times, "I totally think it should be addressed. I have a big problem with it, which is why every work of mine has always spoken about women liberation. [I'd like to see] women taking the front seat and for them to not be a plus one and to cherish their individuality. We contribute a lot and we need to be valued and appreciated."

She further said that she has found an exciting way to address it, as she has gotten humour from her father and she believes that the best way to get through life is to make fun of it.

"Whether it is talking about disparity between men and women or my health issues, my way of addressing issues is not to go into a protest mode, which I appreciate. But I fit into that segment of people who like their voices to be heard in a funny way," added Kashyap.

In the same interview, she also spoke about about her life as a new-age mum to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka, and said that she considers herself as the most imperfect mother.

She went on to add, "Early on I used to feel guilty about it, but now I am owning it and all the so-called imperfections I have written about in the book. I am sure all the mothers have a unique journey and I don't know why we are all kept on the same margin. Why are we all supposed to be typecast and be a replica of each other?"

With respect to work, Tahira will make her directorial debut with Sharmaji Ki Beti.