Tahira Kashyap Shares BTS From Directorial Debut Film Sharmaji Ki Beti, Says 'I'm Levitating'

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer and now filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is all set to make her directorial debut with the feature film Sharmaji Ki Beti. Currently shooting for the film, Tahira took to her Instagram account giving a glimpse into the on set life.

Tahira shared a video of herself, sitting behind the lens working on the perfect shot while the camera moves above the ground. She captioned the post with a witty pun, saying she is levitating on her debut film's set. She wrote, "I got you moonlight, you're my starlight, I need you all night, come on dance with me! I'm levitating! #sharmajeekibeti #filmmaking #gratitude #nightshift #nightshooters #reels #happykid."

Take a look at the post,

Fans are excited for the new project by Tahira especially after directed a short in Netflix release Feels Like Ishq. Talking about Sharmaji Ki Beti, Tahira had revealed that the film is set to take a look into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma. The comedy-drama stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in lead roles.

The film's synopsis reads, "A slice-of-life rollercoaster of aspirations, fantasies, families, inadequacies, coming of age and heartbreak, Sharmaji Ki Beti may be a story of Sharmas, but it promises to strike a chord with people from all walks of life, being a story of mothers, daughters, partners, friends and ultimately, womanhood - the perfect antidote to the default male gaze that dominates popular cinema."

On the other hand, earlier this year, Tahir also announced her fifth book '7 Sins of Being A Mother' which has fans excited. Some of her previous books include 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'.