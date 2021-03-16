Taimur Ali Khan Including His Baby Brother On His Cookie-Shaped Family Tree Will Melt Your Heart

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to treat her fans with some delightful antics of her super cute son, Taimur Ali Khan. However, her latest post is simply aww-dorable to behold. Kareena shared a picture of Taimur baking cookies in the shape of his family members. The thing which was unmissable was the kiddo including his baby brother in the same.

Talking about the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan wearing a white kurta and holding a tray filled with his freshly baked cookies. The Jab We Met actor shared yet another close-up picture of the cookies. It had a cookie shaped like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Taimur and a tiny cookie resembling the new addition to their family.

Kareena captioned the same stating, "My Men In A Frame" along with a red heart emoji. and added, "Quite Good Looking Though". The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan was one of the first ones to react to the post. She wrote, "Mahshallah Love U all. Enjoy." Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Notably, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February. Kareena had shared a glimpse of her newborn son on the occasion of Women's Day, which had sent her fans into a frenzy. The Good Newwz actor had shared a beautiful black and white picture of her baby resting on her shoulders. The actor had captioned the same stating, "There's nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves."

Apart from that, Kareena also stunned her die-hard fans with her amazing transformation. The actor recently got a haircut and a new hair colour. It seems that Kareena is truly ringing in her second-time motherhood phase in style. On the birth of her second child, her husband Saif Ali Khan had issued a statement that said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in the movie, Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.