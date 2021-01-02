Taimur Ali Khan Pouts Like Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan And We Are All Hearts Over The Little Munchkin!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the undisputed queen of pouts. But, it looks like the leading lady has some stiff competition at home, and we are talking about none other than her son Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram story to wish Taimur's best friend Ranvir on his birthday on behalf of her son.

Kareena posted a picture of little Tim Tim nailing her famous pout while chilling with his best friend, and it's all things cute. Have a look at it.

Last year, Bebo had shared a selfie in which she was seen flaunting a pout, but it was her hilarious caption for it that stole the show. The actress had written, "I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do at least 100 pouts a day!" LOL."

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been treating us with adorable pictures of her little munchkin, Taimur. On Friday (January 1, 2021), the actress had posted of Taimur and Inaaya bathing in a kiddie pool at home and getting ready on the first day of New Year.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, the Veere Di Wedding actress had opened up about her bond with her son Taimur and said, "I'm overprotective. I'm also a first-time mother. This journey is teaching me something new each day. Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. He brings out the best in me and also the worst. Because even I lose patience sometimes." She had also shared how Taimur has become a picky eater and now knows his likes and dislikes.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome a new addition to her family as she is expecting her second child with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. With respect to work, the actress has wrapped up the shooting of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

