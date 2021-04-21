Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan’s New Home Is A Visual Delight, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had shifted to a new home earlier in January this year. Their new house, the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra exudes grandeur, exuberance and luxury at the same time. Kareena has time and again shared some glimpses of her home on her social media posts. Be it the rooftop swimming pool area that the actor shared recently or the terrace area, the couple's house is nothing less than a visual delight. Here is a little sneak-peek inside Kareena and Saif's house.

Kareena recently sent her fans into a frenzy as she took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful picture of her rooftop swimming pool area. This was also the first time that the fans got a glimpse of this lovely part of the couple's home. The Jab We Met actor shared a picture of Saif sitting on a chair in a corner of the pool. One can see the pool area surrounded by some chairs, flowers and a pillar. The actor had captioned the same stating, "Looking ahead and keeping the faith" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look.

Apart from this, the couple's home has an inviting and homely terrace area filled with lush greenery and flowers. The picture also looks like a favourite Instagram worthy spot for Kareena. She had earlier shared a picture of herself posing for a selfie in her glares and kaftan while sitting on a sofa while the terrace area could be visible on the backside. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor also shared an adorable picture of her son Taimur sitting on a dining table with his cousin Inaaya on the terrace. Saif and Kunal Kemmu could be seen sitting on a chair in the same frame. Take a look.

In January when Saif and Kareena shifted to the new pad, the latter had also given a glimpse of her house on her social media handle. The 3 Idiots actor had shared the picture of one of the corners of her bedroom area. The bedroom directly leads to the terrace and one of the corners of the same can be seen laden with their family photographs. Have a look.

By the looks of these, one can only wait for Kareena Kapoor Khan to share more delightful stills of her stunning home.