Tanishaa Mukerji On Star Kids: I'm Number One Poster Child Of Nepotism Failing

Tanishaa Mukerji recently opened up about the debate that has been grappling with the film industry for quite sometime now which is nepotism. The actress spoke about if star kids have an added advantage in the industry as compared to the outsiders. However, the actor went on to deny these claims and stressed that being a star kid has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Tanishaa Mukerji also gave her own example while stating this. Speaking to ETimes about the same, the Neal N Nikki actress revealed, "I have got Rani (Mukerji) on one side, Ajay (Devgn) on one side, my mother is Tanuja, my sister is Kajol and I also have Ayan (cousin and director) in the family. I am the number one poster child of nepotism failing. All those people screaming nepotism, look at me and then talk. Some people will have a problem with what I have said, but some people will also say that she makes sense. It's a give and takes. It's a beautiful time in the world to be out there and speaking your mind because people are having these conversations. And this is important."

Not only this, but Tanishaa Mukerji also pointed out how the outsiders do not have expectations from the audiences, unlike the star kids. The One Two Three actress said, "Nepotism is a rubbish argument. It's just a fancy word that people are using out of the context a lot of times. In today's industry, if you are not working hard, you are not being seen. It is hard work. There are pros and cons to everything. A person, who is not a star kid and makes it big in the industry, will talk about how difficult it was to get their first break. But they don't have to deal with the pre-conceived notion that the whole world had about a star kid - Yeh Toh Dharmendra Ka Beta, Isko Toh Dharam Paaji K Tarah Hona Hai or Yeh Toh Tanuja Ki Beti Hai, Isko Toh Tanuja Ki Tarah Hona Hai. No, they come with a blank slate. That's a huge benefit in our industry. There are a lot of cons also. I am not denying it."

On the work front, Tanishaa Mukerji had been part of films like Neal N Nikki, One Two Three, Tango Charlie and others. She was also seen in the 2017 film Code Name Abdul. Apart from that, she had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7 wherein she had emerged as the first runner-up