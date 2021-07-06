Tanishaa Mukerji Reveals She Froze Her Eggs At 39; 'It's A Personal Choice'

Tanishaa Mukerji in her recent interview with a leading tabloid, opened up about freezing her eggs at 39, in case she wants to have kids in the future. The actress recalled feeling 'very conflicted' on her 39th birthday as she was keen to undergo this procedure.

"I didn't have a baby and all these things were going on in my mind. I finally got some guidance and froze my eggs at the age of 39," ETimes quoted Tanishaa as saying. The actress added that she put on a lot of weight because of the procedure but she felt very happy after freezing her eggs.

Tanishaa said, "I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure. They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs," adding that she got into a hardcore regime after that to get back in shape.

Speaking about her fitness regime, the actress said, "I started a hardcore regime. I have always been a physically fit person. I followed diet what suits my body and became more aware as a person. In that process I got a six-pack. But you can't maintain a six pack. Honestly, you will have to kill yourself to maintain it. As a women, to drop your body fat to that level, it's not healthy. You can do it for a little while."

The actress further revealed that she intially wanted to freeze her eggs when she was 33 but her doctor advised her against it.

"At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)... it is funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It's a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly ok to not have children. Adopt, there's enough in this world. More people need to go out and talk about this. It's ok for women to not have children. That's not the only calling in your life. It's ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you," she was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Tanishaa made her debut in Bollywood with Sssshhh... in 2003 and went on to star in films like Neal 'n' Nikki, Sarkar and One Two Three.