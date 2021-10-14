Tanishaa Mukerji Slams Media Trial In Aryan Khan Drugs Case; Says 'People Have Become Callous Towards Stars'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is currently hitting the headlines for his alleged involvement in a drugs-on-cruise case. The star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, 2021 in connection with this case. Since then, many people from the film fraternity have lent their support to the Khan family.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji recently shared her opinion on this case while speaking with ETimes. The Neal N Nikki actress slammed Aryan's media trial and claimed that the star kid is being harassed.

Tanishaa told the leading daily, "I definitely think that in Aryan's case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say."

She said that Indian masses have become extremely 'callous' towards stars and have developed a generic opinion about the 'pros and cons' of being a star kid. Tanishaa further went on to say that there's no compassion left towards Bollywood celebrities.

The actress urged people to be more 'discerning' while looking at evidence before jumping into conclusion in this case and questioned if justice is really being served.

"Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously they don't have any compassion. This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?," the actress signed off.

Besides Tanishaa, many Bollywood personalities have come in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family in the last few days. This includes names like Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha, Somy Ali, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi amongst others. Salman Khan had even paid a visit to Shah Rukh's family amid this controversy.

Speaking about the latest update on the Aryan Khan drugs case, the court had adjourned the star kid's bail hearing yesterday (October 13). It will be continued today (October 14). Aryan is currently in judicial custody.