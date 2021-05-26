Tanuj Virwani On His Breakup With Akshara Haasan: Being Honest About Our Relationship Eventually Backfired

Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj Virwani and Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara were in a relationship for four years before the couple called it quits. In a recent chat with a leading tabloid, the Inside Edge actor opened up about his breakup and why he thinks his relationship with Akshara didn't work out.

Tanuj told ETimes that he met Akshara on an outdoor shoot in Kullu Manali when she had accompanied her mother Sarika. The Code M actor that they became friends and there was a mutual connection. He called her a lovely girl and added that he really liked her.

Reflecting on why their relationship went kaput, Tanuj said that going public about his relationship with Akshara eventually backfired.

"I think one of the things that went wrong for us was being open about our relationship in public. We had no qualms about discussing our relationship openly. We believed in being honest about it, which eventually backfired. Now, I have realised that we should not talk about our private lives and only let our work speak for us," Tanuj was quoted as saying by the leading daily.

The Purani Jeans actor said that they dated for four years, but decided to mutually part ways without any drama after they realised that their relationship wasn't working out.

Earlier in an interview with the same publication, Tanuj had revealed that he and Akshara remained friends after their breakup, but things got awkward when some of her private pictures got leaked on social media. Back then, the actor had said that he felt let down by Akshara as she didn't clamp down on speculation that he was behind the leak.

Speaking about work, Tanuj was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. His upcoming project is the web series Tandoor which also stars Rashami Desai.