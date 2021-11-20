tara-sutaria-opens-up-about-heropanti-2-and-ek-villain-returns

Two-films-old Tara Sutaria is currently in a happy space with respect to her work life. On one side, she is gearing up for her forthcoming release Tadap, which marks Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty, while on the other side, she has two biggies in her kitty, slated to be released- Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns.

While Heropanti 2 reunites Tara with her first-ever co-star Tiger Shroff, in Ek Villain Returns, she will be seen alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Tara was asked to share more details about her role in Heropanti 2, she said that she always wanted to do a film in which she plays the kind of a role which is fun and vibrant.

"It's the kind of a role I feel everyone at some point or the other wants to do in their career. I must say that it is definitely an unexpected one. Like, people might assume ki yeh role aisa hoga, but it might turn out a little differently," added Tara.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal role.

When asked about Ek Villain Returns, Tara said, "This film gave me some of my best experiences that an actor can get on a set. When I played this role... it was an amalgamation of so many different emotions that I could bring to the character. Ek Villain... for me has opened my eyes. It was great working with director Mohit Suri. The music of the film is fantastic, just like the other albums that Mohit's films boast of. I feel really lucky to be a part of this film."

Coming back to Tara's forthcoming release Tadap, the film will hit the theatres on December 3, 2021.