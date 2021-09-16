Is Tara Sutaria Hinting At Ananya Panday & Rakul Preet? Says People Tried To Pit Her Co-Actresses Against Her

Actress Tara Sutaria who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in 2019, said that many people suggested her not to do two-heroines film. However, she never paid any heed to such suggestions and followed her gut instinct.

"I don't look at films in this fashion. People like to pit your co-actresses against you and talk about how you are sharing screen space with another heroine and also suggest that it is not ideal to do a two-heroine project, but I completely disagree with it," said Tara while speaking to Times Of India.

She further added that some of her favourite films feature an ensemble cast, and she feels in those movies everyone had an equal part to play.

"You rather have a five-minute role and shine in a good film than play the lead of a not-so-great project," added Tara who has multiple projects in her kitty.

Tara who was last seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra, will next be seen in Tadap, Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2. In Tadap, she will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty whereas in Heropanti 2, she will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff. Ek Villain Returns on the other hand, marks Tara's first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

In the same interview, when Tara was asked what sets her apart from her contemporaries, she said after meeting certain people and working with certain directors, she has realised that she is extremely real.

"My choices of films so far have been very commercial. So, when people sit down with me, the reaction I often get from them, which I treasure, is, 'Oh, I thought of you in a specific way because of the choices of your films, but now we know that you are completely opposite of that'," asserted Tara.