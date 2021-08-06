Designer Tarun Tahiliani's Store Allegedly Accused Of Body-Shaming Social Media Influencer

A popular social media influencer Tanaya Narendra who goes by the name of Dr Cuterus has alleged that she faced body-shaming by the staff of ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's store. Tanaya revealed in a long social media post that she had wished to wear the designer's outfit for her wedding but instead faced alleged body-shaming from the staff in his store. She also spoke about the pressure that a soon-to-be bride faces to lose weight before her wedding day to lose weight.

Tanaya Narendra shared some happy pictures from her wedding day. In her caption, she took a jibe at Tarun Tahiliani's store wherein she stated, "There is So much pressure on people to lose weight before their wedding - I had that too. Family friends would ask why I wasn't "dieting" before my wedding (in a span of one-month lmao). Some even went out of their way to send me "slimming teas". Bridal stores would body shame (looking at you, Ambawatta @taruntahiliani {yeah, that was a massive shame, because I'd wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. Never going there again." Take a look at her post.

Instead, Tanaya showered praises on designer Anita Dongre in her store for curating her the perfect wedding attire in a span of just a few days. The social media influencer said, " I cannot sing enough praises for the guys at @anitadongre, who managed to make a beautifully fitting, and genuinely lovely lehenga, all in a span of three weeks!]}) and all kinds of weird comments were thrown at me about my "double chin" and "belly showing in the lehenga Haww". Look at me, how happy I am. Double chin and all. Just look at me. And that's all that matters - my closest friends, my lovely family, and my boy love me for who I am. And most importantly, I love myself for who I am. And that's the biggest learning I can share from my wedding. Enjoy it, because happy brides are the best brides."

However, Tarun Tahiliani took to his social media handle to release an official statement surrounding the fiasco. He stated that due to the pandemic, his store did not have the desired size that Tanaya Narendra wanted and thus they could not cater to her wishes. He maintained that this does not fall under body-shaming. Take a look at his statement.