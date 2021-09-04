Teachers' Day EXCLUSIVE! Flora Saini Reveals Her Biggest Life Lesson She Has Learnt Over The Years

It is rightly said, 'A teacher can change lives with the right mix of chalks and challenges'. They are the ones who ignite imagination and inspire hope in you. But like Flora Saini believes, learning is not just restricted to the four walls of school; it also begins at home.

Known for films like Dhanak, Begum Jaan, Stree and web series like Arya, the actress also emphasizes on how Teachers' Day shouldn't be dedicated to only a handful of people afterall learning is a life long experience.

This Teachers' Day, Filmibeat got in touch with Flora Saini for an exclusive quick tete-a-tete in which she shared her thoughts on this day and much more.

We asked her to elaborate on how important does she feels a teacher is in a person's life to which she replied, "Teachers play a very important role. But you are in school for only six hours and the rest of the time, you are at home. Whatever we become in our lives, we learn from our parents as kids. We are taught at home to be good people. There are many people who might not be educated but still have a good upbringing. You realize that there are many teachings which you learn at home."

The actress continued, "These days, we lack how to treat people especially teenagers. Chivalry is almost dead. Nobody teaches you these things at school. These are not present in any books or syllabus. Learning is not restricted to just what teachers teach in school. Our mom, dad, friends; anybody who influences us is a teacher. Many people even learn a lot from their pets. I have learnt a lot from my dog. So, I believe this 'Happy Teachers' Day' should be for more people and not just two or three teachers. What you become is not just because of the knowledge from books; your personality depends on a lot more. I have dated such men; they have money and everything but they don't have class.

Speaking about how her mother who was a teacher by profession had a strong influence on her, Flora told us, "She was my class teacher as well. Even while dictating notes in the class, she would walk across to my desk and point out my spelling errors. She would be like, 'Yeh spelling sahi hai?" and I would innocently nod my head. She used to say, "Aise hi sikhaya tha maine. Tu ghar chal main batati hoon." She was that strict and I would just start crying. I think my other teachers never hit me as much as my mother (bursts into laughter). Also, I was also in awe of another teacher who was so gorgeous."

It is said that life is the greatest teacher. On being asked to reveal the most important lesson it has taught her so far, the Inside Edge actress shared, "My biggest learning from life is that whatever you do good or bad; you pay for it right here, sooner or later. If you are a good person, good things will happen to you even if it's delayed. That has been my experience so far. I have seen some really bad days. But I believe that when you have never wronged someone, God watches over everything; he might not bless you immediately. Sometimes, it may take years. But it will happen when it has to happen. He is a perfect timing for everything. So, never return a bad deed with a bad one."

"People will judge you throughout your life whether you do good or bad. It might affect you even you are an emotional person. It's not a good feeling but you have to just keep doing what you are here to do and what gives your heart happiness. At the end of the day, all you want is a good night's sleep," Flora signed off.