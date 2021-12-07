Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Tejas To Release In Cinemas Next Dussehra On October 5, 2022

Ever
since
Ronnie
Screwvala's
RSVP
has
announced
their
forthcoming
film,
Tejas
starring
Kangana
Ranaut
as
Air
Force
pilot
Tejas
Gill,
the
movie
has
been
creating
waves
all
over.
Honouring
our
brave
hearts
in
the
armed
forces,
team
Tejas
announced
that
the
film
will
be
releasing
in
theatres
next
Dussehra
on
5th
October
2022.
The
story
is
meant
to
inspire
and
make
one
feel
proud
of
our
brave
soldiers
as
they
face
a
number
of
challenges
to
keep
our
country
safe.
Written
and
directed
by
Sarvesh
Mewara,
starring
Kangana
Ranaut
as
Tejas,
the
film
is
RSVP's
second
Indian
Armed
Forces
film
post
Uri:
The
Surgical
Strike,
to
applaud
the
forces
and
inspire
the
country
at
large.
The
film
is
slated
to
release
theatrically
next
Dussehra
on
5th
October
2022.