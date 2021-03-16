Mardaani Girl Tejasvi Singh Bags Lead Role

Madmidaas Films formerly known for their award-winning short films 'Aunty Ji' (Shabana Azmi), 'Baatein' (Supriya Pilgoankar, Shivani Raghuvanshi), Dafan (Neena Kulkarni, Ahsaas Channa), and Popular web series Yeh Crazy Dil (ZoaMorani, Lilette Dubey) recently announced its female lead face for its upcoming untitled crime series. The Dehradoon born and bred- Tejasvi Singh is the lucky girl who fought through hundreds of candidates and bagged the coveted role after an 8 month of pan India search.

Producer and Director Adeeb Rais revealed, "We wanted a young, fresh and spunky personality and but above and beyond everything- a great actor and performer. Tejasvi is just that. There's a beautiful rawness in her screen a presence that holds your attention and her command over essaying complex emotions really blew my mind. She is a talent to watch out for and I'm really excited and proud that Madmidaas Films is bringing forward her untapped talent out to the world. We as a production house want to give many young talented actors and filmmakers a platform as we grow and reach new horizons as a production house."

Also Read: Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji And Vishal Jethwa's Engaging Thriller Exposes A Harsh Reality!

Adeeb adds "Tejasvi was formerly seen in Yash Raj Films Mardaani 2 in a pivotal role besides playing a cameo in our own short film 'Aunty Ji. The irony is we searched all over the country for our lead face for months, and the search happened to end with someone right around us. (smiles) But, I'm happy and confident about our choice. She has essayed the character wonderfully. I couldn't ask for anyone better to essay the role of Seeya. I'm also confident she's going to grab a lot of eyeballs with her performance."

Also Read: Vishal Jethwa Reveals Rekha Had Cried After Watching Mardaani 2; 'She Praised My Performance'

An elated Tejasvi describes her character "Seeya's character was an exciting territory to step into, because while the world might label her decisions as stupid but she's actually as real, flawed, and innocent as most regular young teenagers. She's a free spirit and a pure heart, she's sensitive, expresses herself courageously, and has her heart on her sleeves. With all her immaturity and flaws, she's still extremely loveable. I enjoyed every bit of being here and a part of me wishes I could be as free-spirited as her."

When asked further about details about the series Adeeb says, "We've just completed our first schedule. We will finish the second schedule by mid of the year. The remaining cast has some popular personalities and other exciting fresh faces too but it's too early to reveal all our cards out right now. It's a realistic, relatable and young crime story. It's gritty, hooky, and dark but also has a strong emotional base. It's a totally new genre for us and I'm excited to see what everyone thinks of it (smiles)."