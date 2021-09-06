Thadam Remake: Mrunal Thakur Joins The Cast Of Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer

Recently it was announced that Aditya Roy Kapur will be stepping into Arun Vijay's shoes for the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller Thadam. Now the makers have roped in Mrunal Thakur for this much anticipated remake.

The actress will be essaying the role of a strong-headed cop which was played by Vidya Pradeep in the original film. This is the first time when Mrunal will be playing a cop in a film.

Expressing her excitement about being a part of this movie, the actress said in a statement, "When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one."

Producer Bhushan Kumar revealed why he chose Mrunal for this role and shared, "When Murad Bhai and I were discussing the cop's character, we instantly thought of Mrunal. She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them. We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this."

Producer Murad Khetani shared, "We wanted someone who has a soft personality but could put on a strong face when needed. During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role. When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board. We are looking forward to working with her."

Based on true events, this yet to be titled thriller directed by Vardhan Ketkar is slated to go on floors in October this year.

Besides Thadam remake, Mrunal Thakur's upcoming films include Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Ishaan Khatter's Pippa and Dulquer Salman's next with Hanu Raghavapudi.