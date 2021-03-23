Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Recreates Untold Chapters From Jayalalithaa's Life With Her Powerful Act

Basking in the glory of her fourth National Award victory, Kangana Ranaut is all set to offer yet another impactful performance with her upcoming film Thalaivi, the trailer for which released today.

Offering a sneak-peek into the life of the legendary Jayalalithaa, the trailer of Thalaivi unfolds the untold story across the varied stages of the late superstar-turned-politician's life.

Creating constant wave and chatter ever since the announcement of the film, Thalaivi has proved to be one of the most eyed projects of the recent times. The diverse looks of Kangana as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR have generated excitement to witness the characters bring the past to life, owing to the striking similarities of their looks.

Known for her phenomenal performances, Kangana Ranaut bagged her fourth National Award on Monday, offering a testimony of her hardwork and persistence.

Elevating the levels of excitement and addressing the curiosity of the audience for the film, the markers released the trailer of Thalaivi on Kangana's birthday.

Inhabiting the mannerism as well as replicating the persona of Jayalalithaa on screen, Kangana Ranaut offers an impactful performance as the rebellious icon and powerful leader. The high edge drama traces the multiple stages of Jayalalithaa's life, offering an insight into her struggles to rise as the face of Tamil cinema as well as the journey of emerging as the revolutionary leader who changed the face of Tamil Nadu politics.

Citing a tale of love, loss, struggle and power, Thalaivi harps on a range of emotions to offer the perfect mix of content and entertainment. Watch the trailer.

Paning out a journey of 30 years of Jayalalithaa's life, Thalaivi assures a gripping story, impactful performances and entertaining soundtracks.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion Pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint Films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh, and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.

