Thalaivii 2: Kangana Ranaut To Explore Jayalalithaa's Life After Becoming CM

Kangana Ranaut's magnum opus Thalaivii has garnered a lot of love from fans and critics alike. Just days after release, the film's co-writer, Rajat Arora has hinted at a possible sequel. Rajat revealed that the follow-up film could follow Jayalalitha's journey as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Rajat said that politics is another chapter of the legendary actress' life. He added, "over 20-30 years and cramming it within 15 minutes wouldn't have done it justice. There was always the intention that if we want to show her (Jayalaitha's) journey ahead, then we'll show it in part 2."

Rajat's opened up about the sequel after several film critics pointed out that the film did not show Jayalalithaa's life after she became a CM. He revealed that the biopic was originally aimed at only showcasing Jayalalithaa's journey from "Cinema to CM".

Rajinikanth Praises Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivii

"We always wanted to tell a story where a girl from cinema reached the CM's chair, it was a conscious decision to tell this part of her journey, that's why if you see the poster, it says, 'Cinema se CM tak (from cinema to the CM)", he said.

Rajat added that while the thought has always been there, the team has yet to make a decision. "Let's see if the story takes shape. Of course, we've spoke to Kanganaji. If y'all are saying that there's so much more story left to show, then definitely it can be shown, the story is there. However, how to take it forward will need to be discussed after we met (the entire team)," he told the portal.

Ekta Kapoor And Divya Dutt Laud Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Thalaivii

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii was produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh. The film made it to the big screen on September 10 after several delays due to the pandemic. Thalaivii released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on September 10.