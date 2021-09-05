Thalaivii Director AL Vijay Is All Praises For Kangana Ranaut, Says She Has A Phenomenal Script Sense!

Thalaivii, the autobiographical drama that features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, is all set to hit the screens on September 10, Friday. The cast and crew recently addressed the press in an event held in Chennai, on September 4, Saturday. AL Vijay, the director of Thalaivii who is all praises of leading lady Kangana Ranaut, opened up about working with her at the press meet.

"This film has got so many directors in it. Kangana Ji is a director herself. Arvind Swami sir, Thambi Ramaiah sir, and Samuthirakani sir are also directors. It is not easy to direct the directors, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. Everybody contributed a lot to the film," said the talented filmmaker.

"Coming to Kangana Ji, she is a great director. Everyone knows that she is a National award-winner, one of the best actresses in our country. But what people don't know about her, is her script sense. Kangana Ji's script sense is just phenomenal. She thoroughly knows her script, and I learned that quality from her. I'm extremely privileged and honoured to work with Kangana Ji, and I'm very sure that more National awards are coming on her way." AL Vijay concluded.

While opening up about Thalaivii, the filmmaker revealed that it is not a political film. According to AL Vijay, the Kangana Ranaut starrer is an insight into Jayalalithaa's life, and a humble attempt to showcase her journey from the most celebrated actress of Tamil cinema to one of the most powerful leaders the country has ever had.

Arvind Swami, the actor-filmmaker who plays the role of MGR in Thalaivii, also addressed the press at the event. "I have watched the film and it is truly a masterclass. Each and everyone in the team have given their best in their respective roles. With the way director Vijay helmed the film, it is going to be a milestone in all our careers," said the actor-filmmaker.