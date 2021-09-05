Thalaivii First Review Out: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Gets Excellent Response In Chennai!

Thalaivii, the autobiographical drama that features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, is all set to release on September 10, Friday. Interestingly, the much-awaited first review of Thalaivii is finally out, to the much excitement of the cine-goers. The Kangana Ranaut starrer is getting an excellent response in Chennai, where the preview show was held last night.

Dr. Dhananjayan, the National award-winning author and film enthusiast who watched the preview of Thalaivii, took to his official Twitter page and heaped praises on the AL Vijay directorial. "#Thalaivii is one of the finest biopics made in India with a lot of sincerity by Dir.#Vijay. Very well presented the life of #Jaya engagingly. While #KanganaRanaut is brilliant in her acting, all of us are going to love #NJR @thearvindswami sir. He is outstanding. Do watch💐👏💪," reads the Tweet.

Ramesh Bala, the renowned trade analyst also revealed that the Kangana Ranaut starrer is getting excellent reviews from critics. "World Premiere of #Thalaivii was held last night in #Chennai Those who attended the premiere, are praising the movie as one of the finest Bio-pics made in Indian Cinema.. Both #KanganaRanaut and @thearvindswami's acting being appreciated..," Ramesh Bala wrote on his Tweet.

Thalaivii, which revolves around the life of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut is appearing as the legendary actress, who later emerged as one of the greatest leaders of the country. Arvind Swami, the popular actor-filmmaker is playing the role of MG Ramachandran, the former Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister, and megastar, in the movie.

The AL Vijay directorial features a stellar star cast including the popular Tamil actors Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, and others. Talented musician GV Prakash Kumar has composed the songs and original score for the project. Vishal Vittal is the director of photography. Thalaivii, which is a pan-Indian project, will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.