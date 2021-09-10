Thalaivii Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

A L Vijay's Thalaivii featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role has hit theatres today. But unfortunately, on the very first day of its release, the film has been leaked online. Yes, you read it right. The entire movie is available on several notorious sites for free download. Last month, many films like Manoj Bajpayee's Dial 100, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom got leaked online on the very first of their releases.

While the movie leak is anything but shocking, but it is indeed disheartening for the makers of Thalaivii, as they have waited too long for the film to release in theatres.

It is to be seen if the online leak affects the collection of the film at the box office.

On a related note, theatres in most parts of the country including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have resumed operations. However, Maharashtra is yet to receive consent for the reopening of theatres.

A few days ago, Kangana requested the Maharashtra government to reopen theatres in the state. She wrote on her Instagram page, "Cases in Mahatrashtra have decline. Requesting Maharashtra Government to #OpenUpCinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business."

Thalaivii is multilingual biographical film about the life of former Tamil Nadu CM and late actor J Jayalalithaa.