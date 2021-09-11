Thalaivii: Jayalalithaa Wanted Aishwarya Rai And Not Kangana Ranaut To Play Her Role

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen playing late actor J Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivii. The film has been receiving a lot of love from fans and critics, many have been praising Kangana for her portrayal of the late actress, however, now the report has revealed that Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play her role.

Veteran actress Simi Garewal took to her Twitter account to talk about the film and revealed that although Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play her role, she would have approved of Kangana's portrayal.

She wrote, 'Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal👍. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!'

In another post, Simi continued to praise the makers. She also mentioned a complaint for Arvind and wrote, 'You forget he is Arvind Swamy! You believe he REALLY is MGR! But they left out JJ's childhood..I wish they hadn't. It would have had a stronger impact in the story of Jayalalithaa.. but that's only my opinion.'

Thalaivii is India's first few theatrical releases after the second COVID-19 wave. The film also starring Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna has been going good at the box office as well. With 1500 screens across the nation, 200 screens overseas, the film reportedly opened with 40-50 lakhs at the Indian Box Office.

Coming back to Kangana, some of her other upcoming projects include, Dhaakad co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, Tejas in which she will be essaying the role of an Air Force Pilot as well as Manikarnika sequel.