Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's Memorial In Chennai

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Thalaivii is all set to release on September 10 and ahead of the same, the actress paid her tribute to the memorial of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be essaying the role of the former CM in the film tracing her journey from a successful actress to a fiery politician. The actress paid her tribute at the memorial of the late politician at Marina Beach, Chennai.

Entrepreneur Prashanth Rangaswamy shared Kangana Ranaut's pictures on his social media handle from the occasion. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress can be seen presenting a flower bouquet to the memorial and praying with folded hands near the same. Rangaswamy further added that Kangana has come to Chennai for the promotions and press meet of Thalaivii ahead of its release amidst which she paid her tribute today to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the Kalaignar memorial. Take a look at the pictures.

Actress #KanganaRanaut at MGR / Jayalalithaa/ Kalaignar memorial today to pay respect to the political stalwarts .



She is in chennai to attend the press meet and promotions of #Thalaivi that releases on September 10th ! pic.twitter.com/CxhinXdP3P — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) September 4, 2021

Kangana Ranaut Is Upset As Multiplex Chains Refuse To Screen Thalaivii; Says 'This Is Unfair & Cruel'

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut had also shared some stunning pictures of herself from the occasion. Taking to her social media handle, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress shared her pictures sporting a traditional orange saree with a red border. She has paired up the look with a choker necklace and elegant earrings. The actress has furthermore tied her hair into a neat bun with a Gajra. Her flawless makeup is further making her look like a visual delight. She captioned the same stating, "All set to visit Puratchi Thalaivii Amma Dr J. Jayalalitha Memorial." Take a look at the post.

Kangana Ranaut Blasts Instagram For Being Unable To Add Thalaivi Trailer To Bio On Her Account

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media account to express her disappointment over theatres refusing to screen her upcoming film Thalaivii. According to news reports, three national multiplex chains have decided not to accommodate the AL Vijay directorial over the time gap over the film's theatrical and digital release. The Panga actress took to her Instagram stories to urge multiplex owners to support each other and not bully or arm-twist during these testing times. Talking about the movie Thalaivii, it will also be starring Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyashree and others in pivotal roles.