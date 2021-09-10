Thalaivii Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions

Vijay's Thalaivii featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has arrived at theatres today, and we are here with its Twitter review. Did Kangana manage to woo audiences with her performance in the much-awaited film? Keep reading...

Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad who also penned Baahubali and bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banners of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment, the multilingual biographical film is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu CM and late actor J Jayalalithaa. The film was titled Thalaivii, because Jayalalithaa was fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means revolutionary leader.

When the trailer of the film was released, netizens had huge expectation from it. So, let's see if the makers of Thalaivii did justice to audiences' expectations.

ShivShumbhoo @ShivShumbhoo: #ThalaiviiReview : Making A Bio Pic Is A Very Tough Task Ever , Director Vijay Has Succeeded Big Ok handCollision symbol #KanganaRanaut & #AravindSwamy Carried The Whole Movie In Their Shoulder & Made This Bio Pic A Blockbuster Material @thearvindswami! Our Rating 4/5.

Bigreviewer @bigreviewer: Just watched #Thalaivii #ThalaiviiReview and I can confirm this is one of the worst movie made in bollywood, I strongly order bollywood to not hire South directors anymore, 0.5 stars.

Himanshu Tiwari @HimanshuInnings: #ThalaiviiReview: Supporting actors of #Thalaivii like Arvind Swami and Raj Arjun, who compete with Kangana Ranaut's acting at their respective levels. **1/2

Dais World @world_dais: Why the royal mess, Kangana?? Whyy!! Thalaivii seems fuller of Kangana histrionics than the story itself. Poor Amma.

Sahil Prasad @laxmi407: After all hullabaloo around #Thalaivii it turns out to be a damb squib, boring and below average movie with horrible writing. Even #kanganaranuat was impressive only in few scenes, Arvind Swami was the only saving grace.

Going by Twitter reviews, it's pretty clear that the film has failed to impress everyone. While some are boasting about the film, others are downright disappointed!

Thalaivii also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree and Poorna in prominent roles.