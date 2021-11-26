Thanksgiving 2021: Sara Ali Khan Thanks Atrangi Re Director Aanand L Rai For Giving Her 'Rinku'

On the occasion of Thanksgiving today (November 26), Sara Ali Khan took to her social media to express gratitude to Atrangi Re director, Aanand L Rai.

Sharing an adorable picture from the sets, the actress expressed gratitude to the director for giving her the character of 'Rinku'. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🤗💓🙏🏻

I'm truly thankful for you @aanandlrai sir. Thank you for giving me Rinku.

Lekin, picture abhi baaki hai 🎥🍿."

The makers of the film recently released the much anticipated trailer of film, where the audiences and critics were all in praises for Sara, and rightfully tagged her as the "heart and soul of the film."

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles. The film is all set to release on OTT platform in 24th December.