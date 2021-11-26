Thanksgiving 2021: Sara Ali Khan Thanks Atrangi Re Director Aanand L Rai For Giving Her 'Rinku'

On
the
occasion
of
Thanksgiving
today
(November
26),
Sara
Ali
Khan
took
to
her
social
media
to
express
gratitude
to
Atrangi
Re
director,
Aanand
L
Rai.
Sharing
an
adorable
picture
from
the
sets,
the
actress
expressed
gratitude
to
the
director
for
giving
her
the
character
of
'Rinku'.
In
the
caption,
she
wrote,
"Happy
Thanksgiving
🦃🤗💓🙏🏻
I'm
truly
thankful
for
you
@aanandlrai
sir.
Thank
you
for
giving
me
Rinku.
Lekin,
picture
abhi
baaki
hai
🎥🍿."
The
makers
of
the
film
recently
released
the
much
anticipated
trailer
of
film,
where
the
audiences
and
critics
were
all
in
praises
for
Sara,
and
rightfully
tagged
her
as
the
"heart
and
soul
of
the
film."