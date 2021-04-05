The Big Bull: Director Kookie Gulati Says Abhishek Bachchan Has 'Always Done A Phenomenal Job'

Kookie Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of The Big Bull, recently opened up about the film and his directorial career. The anticipated film based on the controversial stockbroker, Harshad Mehta, stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role alongside Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

The film set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar is not the first time Harshad Mehta's story is being told on screen. Back in 2020, Hansal Mehta's web show Scam 1992 created quite the stir with Pratik Gandhi's portrayal of Harshad Mehta. After The Big Bull's trailer release, many fans compared Partik's performance with Abhishek's.

However, Kookie Gulati had a special reason for casting Abhishek in the role. He said that he was impressed by Abhishek's performance in Guru (2007) but "that's not the only reason." Praising Junior Bachchan for his previous performances in films like Yuva and Raavan, he added, "If you give this man a detailed character and something that he can sink his teeth into, he has always done a phenomenal job! And the kind of arch this character (Hemant Shah) of mine has, you need somebody who has the intensity and somebody who can give you a spectrum."

Revealing Abhishek as one of the top choices, Gulati told Free Press Journal, "I believe all humans are grey - nobody is black or white. They show their shades at the right time and I think Abhishek was definitely one of my top choices."

Talking about the film, director Gulati said he was inspired by many that changed the financial fabric of the country. But most of all he was inspired by his own father. Talking about what he wants the youth to learn from The Big Bull, he shared what his father taught him. "Rather than making it big, one should know how to make it. But also realise, how the ego can go to your head. This is something I wanted to tell the youth of our country," he added.

The Big Bull is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8, 2021.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Says Had He Auditioned For The Big Bull He Would Have Been Rejected By The Director

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Denies Glorifying Harshad Mehta In The Big Bull!