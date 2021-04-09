the-big-bull-full-movie-leaked-online-in-hd

Abhishek Bachchan's much-awaited movie The Big Bull, which is based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life, released on Disney+ Hotstar yesterday (April 8, 2021), and unfortunately, within few hours of release, the film is easily available on many notorious sites for free download. Even though The Big Bull was released on an OTT platform, it got leaked online in HD quality.

Meanwhile, the film has received mixed response from the netizens. While many are singing praises of Bachchan, others are criticising his work in the film. Many netizens also drew a comparison between The Big Bull and Scam 1992, as both the projects revolves around the same story. However, going by the tweets, Pratik Gandhi, who starred in Scam 1992, has received better response than the Guru actor.

A netizen wrote, "Sorry to say but it is true #Scam1992 is much better than #TheBigBull. Tremendous acting and dialogue confidentiality delivered by @pratikg80."

Another netizen wrote, "It was much of overacting, unnecessarily laughing and lame dialogues, comparing with #Scam1992 @pratikg80 played a much mature role of Harshad Mehta."

ALSO READ: The Big Bull Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan's Earnest Bull Run Saves The Film From Crashing Down

"@juniorbachchan @ajaydevgn Sir no doubt movie is good #TheBigBull but we still find #Scam1992 is better," tweeted another user.

"Now that I have watched both #Scam1992 and #BigBull I can safely say that #Scam1992 was leagues apart and is worthy of all praise while #BigBull tries all its best to do justice to Harshad Mehta story but fails miserably," tweeted one more Twitter user.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Gives Perfect Reply To Troll Who Mocked His Acting Skills In The Big Bull