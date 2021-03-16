The Big Bull Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Glimpse Of 'Mother Of All Scams'; Film To Release On This Day

Here's some good news for all Abhishek Bachchan fans! The release date of his upcoming film The Big Bull has been announced by the makers today. Further, they added more to our excitement levels by dropping the official teaser of the film. Interestingly, the sneak-peek might remind some of Hansal Mehta's successful web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter page to share the teaser and wrote, "Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned! 📈 #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

Read his tweet.

Ajay Devgn who is presenting this film, also shared the teaser link with same caption.

The teaser features shots of the Dalal Streets and Marine Drive, in Mumbai, men in crisp white uniforms making deals, cheques worth millions getting signed, Abhishek's back facing the camera and the actor even posing for a picture.

The Big Bull stars Abhishek Bachchan as a stock broker who takes the Dalal Street by storm. Reportedly, the film is inspired by the life and times of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Speaking about the film, Abhishek was quoted as saying, "The Big Bull isn't historical. It is based in Mumbai in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It's a rags to riches story, a story of ambition that if you work towards your goal, you'll definitely achieve it."

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The crime drama is slated to premiere on April 8, 2021 on Disney+Hotstar.

