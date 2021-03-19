The Big Bull Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Dreams Big In This Engaging Drama

After delivering some memorable characters over the course of his career, Abhishek Bachchan is back with yet another spectacular role, this time as stockbroker Hemant Shah in the much anticipated film, The Big Bull. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the crime drama is reportedly inspired by the life and times of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

The makers of the film unveiled the trailer of the film today. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter page to share the trailer link and wrote, "This was not just a scam, it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now."

Watch the trailer here.

While a few scenes in the trailer might remind you of Hansal Mehta's critically-acclaimed web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Abhishek Bachchan does manage to leave an impression as an ambitious stock broker who dreams big.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

The Big Bull is all set to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.

