The Empire Director On Comparisons Of The Show With Game Of Thrones, Says 'Give Us The Budget' For That

The Disney Plus Hotstar show The Empire was recently released and immediately grabbed attention for its lavish scale and execution. The extravagant set, costumes, cinematography made some netizens compare the show with the popular fantasy series Game Of Thrones. Now the director of the show Mitakshara Kumar spoke about the comparisons between the two shows.

Mitakshara called the comparisons between The Empire and Game Of Thrones to be baseless and revealed to The Indian Express saying, "They have dragons and zombies, how can people compare?" She added, "You want to compare our show to Game of Thrones? Give us the budget for Game of Thrones. That show is made on a huge scale. I think our entire series could be made in the budget they use for just 1-2 episodes. If despite having a fraction of the budget, we are still being compared to Game of Thrones, I think somewhere we have done something right."

Talking about The Empire, the show stars Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Dhrasti Dhami and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It is based on Alex Rutherford's series of novels titled Empire Of The Moghul. The show traces the life and conquests of the Mughal emperor Babur and his rivalry with Shaibani Khan. On the other hand, Game Of Thrones is based on the novel by George RR Martin titled A Song Of Ice And Fire.

Apart from this, the lead actor of the series Kunal Kapoor who essays the role of Babur also spoke about these comparisons. The Rang De Basanti actor called these comparisons unnecessary. He revealed to Spotboye saying, "I think these are unnecessary comparisons. Comparisons will be made and it is tragic that it is Game Of Thrones because it is a fantastic show. Whenever you do a period drama like that it will be compared to something. Some will say it is like Padmaavat, Bajirao [Mastaani] or Game Of Thrones, but it is a different story, it's a different world, different characters, different people. If people are comparing the scale (to GOT) then great, it's wonderful, but I don't think there is any other commonality between that show and this show."