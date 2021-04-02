FWICE Urges Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray To Not Impose Lockdown In The Entertainment Industry

The Federation Of Western India Cine Employees has today written a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to not impose a lockdown for the entertainment industry. They have stated that another lockdown will give rise to an unemployment situation once again for those dependent on the TV and movie industry for their livelihood. The FWICE have also shared the letter on their official Twitter handle.

Talking about the letter, it stated that with the growing number of patients infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the government is probably planning to impose another lockdown in the state particularly in Mumbai. The FWICE mentioned that even though they are equally concerned about the situation, they are urging the government to not impose another lockdown on the behalf of all the artists, technicians and workers in the media and entertainment industry. They added that the earlier lockdown has already harmed the economy of the entertainment industry and that people are still trying to recover from the losses incurred from the previous lockdown. Take a look at the tweet.

The FWICE further stated that one whole year has passed with no work, no income, no food, distressed lives, deprived children and hunger-stricken families. It mentioned how it was a very sorry state of people who were left alone to fight their own battles of poverty and hunger with no aid from any government body. The letter spoke about how at that time of crisis, top producers, actors and actresses came together to provide daily bread to the sole earners of the families.

The federation went on to state that with the imposing of another lockdown, the situation may worsen wherein these producers, actors and actresses may themselves not be in the position to help the daily wage workers and the technicians. The FWICE mentioned that the losses that were caused by the previous lay-offs have not been recovered yet. The letter concluded by stating that the media and entertainment industry will abide by all the rules and regulations to curb the further spread of the virus during the shootings urging the Maharashtra government to consider their request for not imposing the lockdown.

