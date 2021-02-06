The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Comparisons With Emily Blunt

Parineeti Chopra has stepped into the shoes of Hollywood star Emily Blunt for the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train. The 2016 film was also based on Paula Hawkins' bestselling novel of the same name. Ever since the makers dropped the trailer of Parineeti starrer, netizens have been drawing comparisons between the two films.

Recently, while speaking with a leading tabloid, the Jabariya Jodi actress opened up about being compared to Emily. Parineeti said, "I didn't approach GOTT with the apprehension of being compared to Emily Blunt. She is a towering actress and I knew that since I was doing the official Indian remake, comparisons were bound to happen. Actually, I relished the challenge to deliver this role at par with the earlier film."

Parineeti further said that she has brought her own uniqueness and style to her character Meera Kapoor in the film.

"I have approached my role without the baggage of what I saw Emily do. I made the character my own and I was clear that I wanted to add my own touch to the role," the actress was quoted as saying.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train revolves around an alcoholic, voyeuristic divorcee who fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, only to get entangled in a investigation of a missing woman. The murder mystery also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles. The Girl On The Train is slated to premiere on February 26, 2021 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra Reveals Tapping Into Some 'Innermost Traumatic Memories' For The Girl On The Train

ALSO READ: The Girl On The Train Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Sets Out To Find The Missing Piece Of Her Past