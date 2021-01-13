The Girl On The Train Teaser: Parineeti Chopra Starrer Murder Mystery Looks Intriguing; Release Date Out

The much awaited teaser of Parineeti Chopra's upcoming thriller, The Girl On The Train has been unveiled today (January 13, 2021). The murder mystery is an official Bollywood adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The popular novel was earlier adapted in Hollywood in 2016 as the Emily Blunt starrer The Girl On The Film.

Speaking about the Bollywood version starring Parineeti Chopra, the film helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, stars the actress as Meera, a voyeuristic divorcee who fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, only to get embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds some revealing truths about her own life.

Watch the teaser.

The teaser which was unveiled today, gives us a sneak-peek of some exciting 'thrills' from the film.

Speaking about the film, director Ribhu Dasgupta said, "I always wanted to explore this genre and loved this unique story. There is plenty to relate to both in terms of the emotions and mysteries that I was able to delve into in this thriller - rejection, loneliness, voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and don't see things."

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra had described The Girl On The Train was her 'most difficult role to do.' " "We've started shooting for Girl On The Train in London. It's my most difficult role to date; I feel like I'm in a hostel, with no time (or headspace) for social media or chilling or doing anything else. It's a new experience for me - being cut off from everything and everyone else," the actress was quoted as saying.

Besides Parineeti Chopra, The Girl On The Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tewary of Bullbul fame in pivotal role. The film is slated to release on February 26, 2021 on Netflix.

