The Girl On The Train Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Sets Out To Find The Missing Piece Of Her Past

The makers of Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of the mystery thriller today (February 3, 2021). Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta of Te3n fame, the film is an official Bollywood adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.

Parineeti took to her Twitter page to share her upcoming film's trailer and wrote, "•THE GIRL IN THE TRAILER• 26th Feb, Netflix! #TGOTT."

Watch the trailer.

The Girl On The Train has Parineeti Chopra essaying the role of Mira Kapoor, a voyeuristic divorcee who fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, only to get embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds some shocking truths about her own life. Kirti Kulhari essays the role of a British cop. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in prominent roles.

Speaking about the film, Parineeti had earlier said, "This is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me." Going by the looks of the recently released trailer, we are sure that Parineeti is giving to spring a surprise or two.

The Girl On The Train is slated to premiere on February 26, 2021 on Netflix.

