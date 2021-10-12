Powerful, Menacing, Thunderous! The High-Octane Motion Poster Of Salman Khan And Aayush Starrer Antim Is Out!

Salman Khan Films has launched the motion poster of their latest cinematic production, the much-awaited and highly anticipated film, Antim: The Final Truth! The roaring action drama is a gripping tale of two powerful men, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, coming from polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster, culminating into fiercely feverish encounters and conflicts between the two. Antim: The Final Truth is the journey of a gangster who wants to rise at any cost against a scheming cop who will plot to foil his plans.

The riveting poster, with its crisp renditions and clean graphic execution, reveals a fierce and aggressive Aayush with a menacing look on his face, ready to face his opponent and take him out! The poster smoothly transitions to Salman, with an equally determined, threatening, yet vicious look in his eyes! He's not holding back and will go to any extent to prevail over his nemesis.

Overall, the poster provides the awaiting audiences with one more reason to look forward to the film's release and see their favourite stars in action on the big screen! The film will be theatrically released by Zee Studios on November 26, 2021.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

