The Incarnation: Sita Writer Manoj Reveals 'We Never Approached Other Actresses' Except Kangana Ranaut

After the release of Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut recently announced a new film titled The Incarnation: Sita. The film has been in the news for the casting decision, reports revealed that Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were approached to play Sita, however, now the screenplay writer had revealed that Kangana was the only star approached for the role.

The film directed by Alaukik Desai is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Manoj Muntashir along with Desai himself. It is being produced by Saloni Sharma and Anshita Desai. In a recent interaction Muntashir, who has written the story (along with Desai), dialogues and lyrics for the movie opened up about the rumours.

He told Free Press Journal, "I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view."

He added that once the audience will see the film in theatres they won't be able to visualise anybody else other than Kangana. "We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days. We are not showing the whole Ramayana, but her life as a young girl before she married Ram."

Muntashir praised Kangana and revealed that there is a twinkle in her eye when they talked about the project. "With most actresses, you will have to make them understand what the DNA of Sita is. But Kangana is Sita. Kangana is already there - you do not have to push her to be in that zone. She has been brought up in a certain way and is deeply spiritual. Hence, it just comes naturally to her."

"Also, Kangana has a strong personality, and my Sita is not shy, timid or vulnerable. She is someone who takes a stand, makes decisions. She has to be the flagbearer of Indian feminism - Sita should be a role model," he added.

The Incarnation: Sita is based on Sita's life before marriage as the daughter of Bhūmi (the earth) and the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Videha and his wife, Queen Sunayana. He revealed that he is yet to finish the final draft but it will be a career-defining project for all those involved.