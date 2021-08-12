The Indian Army, The Real And Reel Family Of Captain Vikram Batra Celebrate The Spirit Of Shershaah

The undying courage and valor that Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) had shown as an army officer during the Kargil War was truly inspirational and motivating. His heroic tale depicted in Amazon Original Movie Shershaah has been getting rave reviews from everyone.

The film got a big thumbs up from the Indian Army and Vikram Batra's clan. It was a very proud and emotional moment for the families of Vikram Batra and Sidharth Malhotra and the Indian Army who attended the special screening of Shershaah in New Delhi.

Amazon Prime Video released a video from the screening which shows how Army officers, their families, and Vikram Batra's real and reel family came together and celebrated the spirit of Captain Vikram Batra(PVC). It was indeed a proud moment for the Indian Army to watch the story of Kargil War Hero on celluloid.

Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra, his parents Girdhari Lal Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra had tears in their eyes as they watched how bravely their son fought at the Kargil War through the medium of the film Shershaah. They were really happy with the performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who were very convincing as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in the film.

Senior Army officials present at the screening such as General MM Naravane, Chief Of Army Staff, Lt. general CP Mohanty, Vice Chief Of Army Staff, Col. Sanjeev Jamwal, Col. Bhupinder Shahi, Col. Rajesh Adhau really loved and appreciated the film with their heartfelt words.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah is streaming now across 240 countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.