The Ladykiller First Look Poster: Arjun Kapoor Turns Small Town Playboy For Ajay Bahl's Thriller

It's official! Arjun Kapoor is all set to team up with Section 375 director Ajay Bahl for a suspense drama titled The Ladykiller. The film has the actor essaying the role of a small town playboy falls in love with a self destructive beauty and the duo embark on whirlwind romance.

The Ladykiller is the story of their crazy ride laced with thrilling twists, nerve racking suspense and a more than a healthy dose of mistrust making it a delicious blend of unpredictability and entertainment.

Roping in the ever dashing Arjun Kapoor in the film is surely an ace serve for the production house and a step out of the ordinary for the actor. Ajay Bahl, the dynamic and visionary director of several acclaimed films has been roped in to direct the thriller film and with his magical touch, the audience is definitely in for a treat!

Speaking about being a part of this movie, Arjun shared, "When the script of The Ladykiller came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn't put the script down from the moment I started reading it.I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl Sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I'm excited!"

The Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar said in an official statement, "We are thrilled to bring The Ladykiller to our audiences. Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl's combination is a sure shot hit - Arjun's style and persona along with Ajay's vision at directing will lend the film the right vibe that we are trying to achieve. Looking forward to the amazing ride shooting this suspense drama with Arjun and Ajay."

Producer Shaailesh R Singh added, "The Ladykiller is a unique story and marks my first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor. He is surely a powerhouse of talent! Looking forward to bring along this superhit thriller collaboration with Bhushan ji. I can't wait to see our vision translate onto the big screen, the audience will surely love this one"

The Ladykiller starring Arjun Kapoor is produced by Bhushan Kumar,Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The Ajay Bahl directorial is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Karma Media and Entertainment.