The New Year Kickstarts On A High Note For Sajid Nadiadwala As He Is All Set To Shoot Bachchan Pandey!

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently roped in Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi for his upcoming action-comedy Bachchan Pandey and this new addition has elevated the excitement for the film.

The new year has started on an exciting note for the producer as he is all set to shoot in Jaisalmer with the entire cast.

Nadiadwala Grandson recently shared a post on raising a toast to the new beginnings and captioned it as,"New Year! New Beginnings!

The GANG is all set to shoot #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey from 6th Jan in Jaisalmer

The film also stars Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon in lead roles. This experienced & talented star cast is definitely set to deliver a thorough entertainer for the masses.

Bachchan Pandey is an upcoming action-comedy film directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

