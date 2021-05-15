the-white-tiger-actor-adarsh-gourav-confirms-he-is-in-relationship

The current internet sensation Adarsh Gourav, who appeared in The White Tiger alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, got candid with Renil Abraham on Zoom's By Invite Only Season 2.

Adarsh has garnered a major female fan following with his debut on the OTT platform and every girl wants to know if the guy is single? Let us tell you that Adarsh Gourav is committed! The actor when asked about his relationship status shared, "I am dating someone who is a graphic designer. She is absolutely cool about me talking regarding our relationship."

In the #StripitorSayit section of the show, the heartthrob also revealed that he has been one of the worst exes.

When asked about one of his worst breakups, Adarsh said, "I have never faced a worst ex. On the other hand, I have always been the worst ex."