Theatres & Auditoriums In Maharashtra To Reopen From October 22; CM Uddhav Thackeray To Release SOP Soon

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office recently announced that theatres and auditoriums in the state will reopen from October 22, 2021. The tweet reads, "Theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after 22nd October 2021 while observing all COVID safety protocols. SOP is in the works and will be declared soon."

The Maharashtra government is working on SOPs so that the reopening of theatres and auditoriums will happen smoothly and people can enjoy the movies, plays and various events after a long time. Well, the decision came after the meeting of CM Uddhav Thackeray with the committee of theatres representatives and exhibitors led by Dr Jayantilal Gad of Pen Studios and director Rohit Shetty.

The meeting in Mumbai was also attended by Sanjay Chatar (Director, Pen Marudhar), Kamal Gianchandani (President of Multiplex Association of India & CEO, PVR Pictures), Alok Tandon (CEO, Inox Leisure Ltd), Devang Sampat (CEO, Cinepolis India), and Kunal Sawhney (Chief Operating Officer - Carnival Cinemas).

Yesterday (September 24, 2021), the Maharashtra government announced that all religious places will reopen from October 7, 2021, on the occasion of Navratri. Well, after this decision, people from the state must be on cloud nine as they were eagerly waiting for the same.

After this decision, filmmakers will soon be announcing the new release dates of their pending projects. Let us tell you, several big projects like Sooryavanshi, 83, Maidaan, RRR, KGF 2 and others are expected to release soon!