Theatres In Maharashtra Should Start With Proper Safety Checks: CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said theatres and cinema halls, which will reopen in the state from October 22, should start with proper fire and structural safety checks. During a meeting with office-bearers of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association here, Thackeray said an appropriate solution would be worked out in coordination with the finance department to address the woes of single-screen cinema halls that are facing financial difficulties.

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that cinemas in the state should start with proper fire and structural safety checks,” a statement by the Chief minister's Office said. A delegation of the Poona Exhibitors Association demanded that the state government provide concessions for renewal of various licenses as well as free renewal of cinema licenses, and permission to levy a service charge of Rs 25 per ticket after payment of the GST. Nitin Datar, Nimesh Somaiya, Sadanand Mohol, Ashok Mohol and Prakash Chafalkar presented the demands on behalf of the association.

NCP President Sharad Pawar, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Transport Minister Anil Parab, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge and Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey were present on the occasion.

“It was assured during the meeting that the state government would extend all possible cooperation to revive the film exhibition business,” tweeted Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power in the state with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

The chief minister had last month announced that cinema halls and drama theatres in the state can reopen from October 22 on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Maharashtra government last week issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums and drama theaters, allowing them to operate at half of the total capacity Social distancing and other COVID-19-related norms must be followed, said the guidelines. Show times of cinema halls will have to be "staggered", and the sale of only packaged food and beverages will be allowed.

Food and beverages can not be taken inside the screening auditorium. Cinema halls in containment zones will continue to remain closed, the government had said. Cinema-goers will be required to wear masks.

Sanitisers should be available inside the halls, toilets and in other places. Spectators must have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or their health status on the Aarogya Setu app must show as safe, according to the SOPs.

The air-conditioning in cinema halls should be set at temperatures between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and humidity levels between 40 to 70 per cent, as per the SOPs. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,715 new coronavirus cases, taking the state's infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789, the health department said.

As on Sunday, there were 28,631 active cases in Maharashtra, it said.